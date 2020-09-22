Advertisement

Lawmakers reflect on legacy of Justice Ginsburg, future of Supreme Court

Memorial honors the memory of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg outside the Supreme Court
Memorial honors the memory of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg outside the Supreme Court
By Kyle Midura
Published: Sep. 20, 2020 at 1:33 PM EDT
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - The steps of the Supreme Court became a memorial to the life and legacy of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg this weekend.

A major force in fights for gender equality, and a cultural icon on the political left, Ginsburg passed away Friday night at the age of 87. She died of complications from metastatic pancreatic cancer according to the court.

Members of Congress on both sides of the aisle reacted with statements filled with grief and praise for Ginsburg’s life and legacy. Meanwhile, the political question of how and when to select her successor immediately captured the attention of leaders and the rank-and-file on Capitol Hill.

With a presidential election looming in less than a month-and-a-half, President Donald Trump said he plans to nominate a conservative woman to replace Ginsburg imminently. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) pledged that any nominee would get a vote before the Nov. 3rd election.

No Supreme Court nomination has ever been made or confirmed this close to a presidential election.

Democrats cry foul, calling such a move hypocritical after Republicans refused to consider Judge Merrick Garland in 2016. President Barack Obama nominated Garland in the spring of 2016 after the passing of conservative Justice Antonin Scalia. McConnell and other G.O.P. leaders argued the 2016 presidential election should determine which party chose a successor.

The chamber never officially considered Garland, and in 2017, confirmed President Donald Trump’s choice: Justice Neil Gorsuch.

