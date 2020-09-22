Man indicted for murder

LOUISA, Ky. (WSAZ) - Kentucky State Police say they’ve arrested a man for murder.

According to KSP, Kristopher West was arrested and charged with murder, assault first degree, assault first degree, DUI 4th or more aggravated circumstances, driving DUI suspended 2nd offense, and several more charges.

KSP Post 14 in Ashland was told by the Henderson State Police Post that West was staying in Louisa. Troopers from Post 14 assisted and went to the location and arrested West without incident.

West is being held in the Big Sandy Regional Jail.

