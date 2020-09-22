Ohio unveils new tool on COVID-19 dashboard

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSAZ) - Ohio has unveiled a new tool on their COVID-19 dashboard.

Governor Mike DeWine says it’s the new Case Demographics Dashboard.

The new tool will break down case data by race or ethnicity and break it down by age/county and compare it to the overall Ohio population.

Gov. DeWine says this dashboard, which was a recommendation by their COVID-19 Minority Health Strikeforce, will help track health inequities and disparities. It’s also going to help out critical decisions into context for policymakers.

As of September 22, there are 145,850 total reported coronavirus cases and 4,635 deaths. 124,774 Ohioans are presumed recovered.

