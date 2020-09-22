Advertisement

Parents tackle man accused of spying on girl in bathroom

Reports say the man was looking underneath the stall
South Carolina police say 53-year-old Douglas Lane has been charged with voyeurism, as well as possession of marijuana and paraphernalia.
South Carolina police say 53-year-old Douglas Lane has been charged with voyeurism, as well as possession of marijuana and paraphernalia.(Source: Spartanburg County Detention Center)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 6:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUNCAN, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say a group of parents tackled and restrained a registered sex offender accused of spying on a 15-year-old girl in the bathroom of a South Carolina restaurant.

Duncan police say 53-year-old Douglas Lane has been charged with voyeurism, as well as possession of marijuana and paraphernalia.

Court records show that Lane has several past convictions for similar behavior in both North and South Carolina dating back more than 20 years.

News outlets report that the incident occurred Sunday when the girl was using the bathroom at a Cracker Barrel and noticed a man looking out from under the stall beside her.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Video

Mother's video of daughter's COVID hospitalization goes viral

Updated: 16 minutes ago
Mother's video of daughter's COVID hospitalization goes viral

National

US execution planned of killer who said witchcraft drove him

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
William Emmett LeCroy, 50, on Tuesday would be the sixth federal inmate executed by lethal injection this year at the U.S. prison in Terre Haute, Indiana.

News

People billed for free COVID testing event

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By Brendan Tierney
The health department has since stopped billing for free testing.

Video

Ohio board of education analyzes return to schools

Updated: 52 minutes ago
Ohio board of education analyzes return to schools

Latest News

Local

COVID-19 Ky. | 824 new cases, 7 more deaths

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The statewide death toll has risen to 1,119. At least 11,361 have recovered from the virus.

News

People billed for free COVID testing event

Updated: 1 hours ago

National

Astronauts emerge from shelter after ‘avoidance maneuver’ successful

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Lane Luckie, KLTV
Flight controllers at NASA’s Johnson Space Center and United States Space Command are tracking the object.

Local

School board members approve in-person classes in Logan County

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Andrew Colegrove
A large crowd of students applauded outside as the vote was announced.

National

Cracker Barrel adds beer, mimosas to more locations

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By CNN Newsource
The old Southern charm of Cracker Barrel dining rooms is about to get an upgrade. The decor is staying the same, but the chain is introducing booze to its menu.

National

Florida mother says daughter given drug-laced candy

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Gray News staff
A mother in Florida says her daughter got drug-laced candy from a classmate that landed her in the hospital.