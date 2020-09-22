People billed for free COVID testing event

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department has conducted more than 20,000 COVID-19 tests since the beginning of the pandemic, health director Dr. Sherri Young said. The latest community testing event was held on Tuesday, concluding seven straight days of testing since Kanawha County turned red on the West Virginia’s case metric.

The free testing events are critical to identify people with the virus and quarantine them to prevent spreading it to countless other people, Young said.

While the events are free for the people getting tested and do not require health insurance, some people have been sent bills for the service.

In July, we first reported on the billing process the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department used, billing insurance companies to recoup some of the funds used to provide the tests through a private lab that could process tests much faster than the state lab.

Department Chief of Staff John Law said they stopped billing insurance companies on Aug. 1, 2020, because the costs were often getting passed to the consumer.

“We quit doing that because we use an automatic billing system, like most major health care providers do, and sometimes you would get a bill that got away from you,” Law said. “It would automatically be generated by the billing company, which is not in house, and people would get a bill.”

Law said people are still getting bills almost two months later because of the billing cycle. One person who received a bill in the mail this week for attending a free testing event is Nitro Police Chief Bobby Eggleton.

Eggleton said he was shocked to receive the $25 bill for getting tested with a few other members of the police department. After calling the health department, the told him it was sent in error and would be voided.

“It wasn’t about $25, it was about other people paying it when they wasn’t supposed to," Eggleton said. "Especially, in these times when we are supposed to be having free testing, and the governor has called for 10,000 people to get tested. If 10,000 people get tested and people are going to get charged $25 a shot, that’s a heck of a chunk of change.”

Eggleton was most concerned about elderly people who will send a check for any bills they get in the mail, even if they do not understand why they are getting billed for the free service.

Law said the department is now immediately returning any checks they receive for COVID testing bills that are wrongly sent. The department has plenty of funding to continue processing the free tests without billing insurance companies for the service, Law said.

“We will reverse it," Law said. "There is no cost to the individual getting the test. That is the way it should be.”

Anyone who has questions about a bill they receive for a COVID test should call the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department and ask to confirm the charges will be voided.

