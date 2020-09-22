Advertisement

Police asking for help with identifying man

Police say he is suspected of being involved in an alleged assault and battery at Oakes Field.
Police say he is suspected of being involved in an alleged assault and battery at Oakes Field.(South Charleston Police)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 12:49 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The South Charleston Police Department is asking for help in identifying this man.

According to police, the man left the stadium through the 4th Avenue gate walking eastbound.

If you recognize this man or have any information about the incident, you can call Cpl. R.A. Vinyard at 304-744-6903. You can remain anonymous by calling the tip-line at 304-744-6521.

