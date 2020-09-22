Advertisement

Putnam County Board of Education discusses reopening plans, added safety measures

The Putnam County Board of Education met Monday night to discuss reopening plans, including additional measures in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The Putnam County Board of Education met Monday night to discuss reopening plans, including additional measures in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 11:56 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – The Putnam County Board of Education met Monday night to discuss reopening plans, including additional measures in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Board members announced they have purchased sneeze guards to go on every desk. The sneeze guards have been installed at all elementary schools and will be installed Tuesday at middle and high schools.

The school board also announced that all students will be required to wear masks at all times when they return to in-school instruction.

Currently, the county is under the red category on the state Department of Education’s school alert map -- meaning in-person instruction is not allowed.

Superintendent John Hudson said they just want to make sure when kids do go back, it’s safe.

“There is nothing more important than our students' and our faculty and staff’s safety,” Hudson said. “And I think we have done a very good job in out lining the plan and communicating to the school community how we’ve been able to do that.”

The board also announced iPads have been purchased for all students. They’re just waiting for the last shipment to arrive.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

W.Va. Governor: everyone needs to go get tested

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Tori Yorgey
“The more we test, the more likely we are to find somebody or people that have this disease that don’t know it," the governor said.

Video

Charleston Recycling Returns

Updated: 32 minutes ago
Charleston Recycling Returns

Video

Getting back to the classroom, protest at Chesapeake BOE

Updated: 33 minutes ago
Getting back to the classroom, protest at Chesapeake BOE

News

KDMC seeing surge in COVID-19 cases

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Andrew Colegrove
The hospital says they're seeing the number of cases in rural areas start to escalate.

Latest News

Local

W.Va. Senate majority leader battling COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Takubo, R-Kanawha, posted Monday on social media that he has the virus.

News

Recycling to resume in the city of Charleston next week

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
At Monday night’s Charleston City Council meeting, it was announced that recycling will resume in the city on Tuesday, Sept. 29.

Local

University of Pikeville on 72-hour lockdown due to COVID-19 concerns

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WYMT News Staff
According to information from the university, there are 15 active cases with 90 in quarantine.

News

KDMC seeing surge in COVID-19 cases

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
The hospital says they're seeing the number of cases in rural areas start to escalate.

Local

U.S. 35 patrols on the way after two tractor-trailer rollovers in a day

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kim Rafferty
“If they weren’t going too fast, they would not roll over,” Putnam County Sheriff's Chief Deputy Eric Hayzlett said. “Everyone we have had so far, and the two last nights included.”

Local

Kentucky schools preparing for in-person learning

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Chad Hedrick
Russell Ind. Schools is preparing for students to return for in-person learning.