Putnam County Board of Education discusses reopening plans, added safety measures

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – The Putnam County Board of Education met Monday night to discuss reopening plans, including additional measures in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Board members announced they have purchased sneeze guards to go on every desk. The sneeze guards have been installed at all elementary schools and will be installed Tuesday at middle and high schools.

The school board also announced that all students will be required to wear masks at all times when they return to in-school instruction.

Currently, the county is under the red category on the state Department of Education’s school alert map -- meaning in-person instruction is not allowed.

Superintendent John Hudson said they just want to make sure when kids do go back, it’s safe.

“There is nothing more important than our students' and our faculty and staff’s safety,” Hudson said. “And I think we have done a very good job in out lining the plan and communicating to the school community how we’ve been able to do that.”

The board also announced iPads have been purchased for all students. They’re just waiting for the last shipment to arrive.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.