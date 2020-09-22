Recycling to resume in the city of Charleston next week

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - At Monday night’s Charleston City Council meeting, it was announced that recycling will resume in the city on Tuesday, Sept. 29.

Council members approved an expenditure that will pay for the processing of Charleston’s recyclable product.

The City Manager will sign a Memorandum of Understanding with Raleigh County Solid Waste Authority to allow the city to send their recyclables there. Raleigh County Solid Waste Authority temporarily closed due to COVID-19, but is now reopen.

The city will pay $175 per ton of recyclables taken to Raleigh County for processing. Newspaper, office paper, magazines, cardboard, aluminum, and plastics are among the list of accepted recyclable items.

Mayor Amy Godowin said, “We need to have recycling in the city of Charleston. We need to give that to our residents. This is just the first step in a short-term solution, but we’re gonna be talking about not only short-term solutions over the next year, but long-term solutions for a robust recycling program in Charleston.”

