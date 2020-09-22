School board members approve in-person classes in Logan County

LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – In-person classes will resume in Logan County after a unanimous decision Tuesday evening by the Board of Education.

Board members voted 5-0 to allow the transition to blended starting Monday, Sept. 28.

Meanwhile, remote learning will remain an option at any school.

School officials have come under scrutiny in recent days as some students and parents protested not having in-person classes.

A large crowd of students applauded outside as the vote was announced.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.