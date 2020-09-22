Advertisement

School board members approve in-person classes in Logan County

In-person classes will resume in Logan County after a unanimous decision Tuesday evening by the Board of Education.
In-person classes will resume in Logan County after a unanimous decision Tuesday evening by the Board of Education.
By Andrew Colegrove
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 6:01 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – In-person classes will resume in Logan County after a unanimous decision Tuesday evening by the Board of Education.

Board members voted 5-0 to allow the transition to blended starting Monday, Sept. 28.

Meanwhile, remote learning will remain an option at any school.

School officials have come under scrutiny in recent days as some students and parents protested not having in-person classes.

A large crowd of students applauded outside as the vote was announced.

