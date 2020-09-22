Six employees with COVID-19 at correctional facility

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - The Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction says six employees have active cases of COVID-19 at the Southern Ohio Correctional Facility.

As of September 22, SOFC has had 23 employees who have tested positive since the start of the pandemic. 16 have recovered and returned to work.

Two inmates at SOFC have tested positive but have since recovered.

ODRC says 20 inmates at SOFC are in quarantine as a safety precaution due to their upcoming release date or if they’ve returned to the facility after an outside court date or medical trip.

One inmate at SOFC is in isolation, but not a positive case. Five other inmates are waiting on test results.

