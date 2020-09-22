Advertisement

Southside Bride to close temporarily

Road closed
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 2:57 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Southside Bridge in Charleston will shut down for repair work this weekend.

According to the City of Charleston, the bridge will be closed from 9 p.m. Friday, September 25 through 4:30 a.m. on Monday, September 28.

There are several alternate routes available including the Eugene A. Carter Bridge on Interstate 64, the Patrick Street Bridge, the 35th and 36th Street bridges in the Kanawha City area and the Charles “Chuck” Yeager Bridge on Interstates 64/77.

This repair work, performed by Triton Construction, is part of a planned $2.3 million bridge rehabilitation project being done by the City of Charleston as part of its ongoing transportation infrastructure maintenance program.

