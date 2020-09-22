Trick-or-treat proposal for Rutland

RUTLAND, Ohio (WSAZ) - The Mayor of Rutland says he will not call for the cancellation of trick-or-treat.

Mayor Tyler Eblin says he feels confident that trick-or-treat may be safely held, after he spoke with the health department.

He says, “as the Mayor, I will not be calling for the cancellation of Trick-or-Treat in the Village of Rutland this year. The event will be considered and discussed by the Village Council who will determine the date and time.”

The mayor says he will ask the Village Council to set the time and date for trick-or-treat for Rutland on Thursday, October 29, 2020 from 6 p.m. until 7 p.m.

