U.S. 35 patrols on the way after two tractor-trailer rollovers in a day

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Trucks travel the curves too fast through the U.S. 35 intersection in Putnam County.

Tedra Sayre regularly travels the intersection from St. Albans to Buffalo for work at Toyota, and she sees tractor-trailer rollovers there often.

“I can’t even remember how many there has been. There has been a lot though,” Sayre said.

Monday morning, she said it was the furthest she has been rerouted from the intersection for a wreck.

“They had it blocked off from Teays Valley exit,” Sayre said.

Putnam County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Eric Hayzlett knows semi rollovers at the intersection have caused serious injuries and fatalities.

Monday’s semi rollover caused minor injuries, but it was the second tractor-trailer rollover in less than a day.

“If they weren’t going too fast, they would not roll over,” Hayzlett said. “Everyone we have had so far, and the two last nights included.”

The second rollover happened only 30 minutes after the first on Sunday was cleaned.

Hayzlett said construction around the intersection creates the dangerous curves.

After an accident, it takes a while to replace damaged barriers but they must be replaced for rollovers.

“Both semi rollovers did substantial damage to the barrier wall, and that is what is causing the delay in getting the road back open,” Hayzlett said.

To help solve the problem, Hayzlett is working with state Sen. Glenn Jeffries, D-Putnam, to heighten patrols.

“It’ll be a targeted enforcement area where DOH will pay our guys to work, and it’ll be pretty much a no-mercy zone. If you are speeding, then you are going to get a ticket,” Hayzlett said.

The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office says that intersection is still shut down to clean up the scene and fix the barriers.

The heightened patrols will start when the proper paperwork is completed.

