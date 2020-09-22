Advertisement

Volunteer fire department to not respond to calls due to positive COVID-19 case

Firetruck
Firetruck(AP Images)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 3:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Cabin Creek Volunteer Fire Department has had a member test positive for the coronavirus.

The fire department notified the Kanawha County Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management on Tuesday.

According to Kanawha County Commission, the Assistant Fire Chief requested the fire department to not be dispatched on any calls for response at this time until appropriate testing could be completed for those who may have had contact with the positive individual.

Officials say the East Bank Fire Department will be dispatched on calls in the Cabin Creek area.

The Cabin Creek Volunteer Fire Department will be properly cleaned and sanitized.

