Walmart launching new in-house clothing brand

Walmart is launching a new in-house clothing brand called “Free Assembly.”(Source: Walmart via CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 9:10 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
(CNN) – Retail giant Walmart is launching its own clothing line.

The massive discount chain’s in-house clothing brand is called “Free Assembly.”

The 55-piece collection ranges from $9 to $45 and will sell online and in 250 Walmart stores.

Walmart said in a blog post that it wants to offer “high-quality pieces” at lower prices.

The company has been building out its clothing and home goods offerings in recent years.

In 2018, it debuted four new private-label lines – for men, women, kids and plus-sized individuals.

Walmart’s main business is groceries, but clothing carries higher profit margins. Private label brands are also more profitable for Walmart than name brands.

