W.Va. Senate majority leader battling COVID-19

Takubo, R-Kanawha, posted Monday on social media that he has the virus.
Takubo, R-Kanawha, posted Monday on social media that he has the virus.(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 11:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – West Virginia Senate Majority Leader Tom Takubo said he’s among the latest COVID-19 cases in Kanawha County.

“Just would like to drop a quick post to say thanks to each and every one of you that have shared prayers for a speedy Covid recovery,” Takubo posted. “I’m currently quarantining at home, and like most, my symptoms are mild, tolerable and I’m looking forward to a speedy recovery.”

The senator emphasized keeping health care and frontline workers in thoughts and prayers, as well as friends who are fighting the virus.

