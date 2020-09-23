12 new COVID-19 cases in Scioto County

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - There have been 12 new positive coronavirus cases reported in Scioto County.

According to the Scioto County and Portsmouth City Health Departments, this brings the total to 494 for the number of cases since the outbreak began.

Eight people have died in connection to the virus.

There have been 13 additional recoveries, bringing that total to 430 over the course of the pandemic.

Two more people have been hospitalized. 45 hospitalizations have been reported since the beginning of the outbreak.

