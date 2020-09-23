Advertisement

13th Ranked Wheelersburg Pirates Blank Fairland In Soccer

By Jim Treacy
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 11:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHEELERSBURG, Oh. (WSAZ) - Undefeated and 13th ranked Wheelersburg shut out the Fairland Dragons Tuesday night in Ohio boys soccer. The Pirates jumped out to a 2 goal lead after the first 40 minutes from goals by Braxton Salmons and Aaron Jolly. Wheelersburg scored 5 more times in the second half. They improved to 9-0 on the year and play at Portsmouth West on Thursday.

In the earlier game, the Wheelersburg girls team won 5-0 over Fairland.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

VOD Recordings

Wheelersburg beats Fairland in Ohio boys soccer

Updated: 1 hour ago
Wheelersburg beats Fairland 7-0 in Ohio boys soccer

Sports

1st WVSSAC High School Football Rankings Released

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Jim Treacy
1st high school football rankings are released in WV

Sports

No fans for WVU Baylor Game

Updated: Sep. 21, 2020 at 3:56 PM EDT
No fans will be at October 3rd conference home opener for WVU

Sports

Another Herd player wins CUSA football award

Updated: Sep. 21, 2020 at 3:13 PM EDT
Tavante Beckett named CUSA Defensive Player of the Week

Latest News

Sports

Tigers Jump To 2nd In Ohio Rankings

Updated: Sep. 21, 2020 at 3:02 PM EDT
|
By Jim Treacy
4 local teams are still ranking in Ohio High School football.

Local

Keeneland announces plans for new racing facilities in Southeastern Kentucky

Updated: Sep. 21, 2020 at 12:58 PM EDT
|
By WKYT News Staff
The proposed facilities will feature live Standardbred racing and historical racing machines for guests from Kentucky and beyond.

Sports

Herd Cracks AP Top 25

Updated: Sep. 20, 2020 at 2:42 PM EDT
|
By Jim Treacy
Marshall is back in the AP Top 25 just two spots behind Kentucky

VOD Recordings

MU beats Appalachian State

Updated: Sep. 19, 2020 at 11:13 PM EDT
CW 10 p.m. newscast

Sports

Herd Upsets #23 Appy State In Huntington

Updated: Sep. 19, 2020 at 8:12 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
Marshall beats Appalachian State 17-7 Saturday at Edwards Stadium

Local

W.Va. school color map updated; 2 orange, 4 red and 3 gold

Updated: Sep. 19, 2020 at 5:05 PM EDT
|
By Kim Rafferty
Five school districts including Kanawha and Putnam will not be allowed to start in-person instruction.