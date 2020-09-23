13th Ranked Wheelersburg Pirates Blank Fairland In Soccer
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 11:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WHEELERSBURG, Oh. (WSAZ) - Undefeated and 13th ranked Wheelersburg shut out the Fairland Dragons Tuesday night in Ohio boys soccer. The Pirates jumped out to a 2 goal lead after the first 40 minutes from goals by Braxton Salmons and Aaron Jolly. Wheelersburg scored 5 more times in the second half. They improved to 9-0 on the year and play at Portsmouth West on Thursday.
In the earlier game, the Wheelersburg girls team won 5-0 over Fairland.
