Cabin Creek VFD to return to service

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - After stopping services due to COVID-19, one fire department will return to service.

The Cabin Creek Volunteer Fire Department will return to normal operations at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, September 23.

The Kanawha County Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management has been notified that the National Guard sanitized the fire station Wednesday morning.

Metro 911 has also been notified for dispatch services.

Cabin Creek Volunteer Fire Department stopped services Tuesday after a member tested positive. Click here for our previous coverage.

