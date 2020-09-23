COVID-19 testing complete at jail

BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - All staff and inmates have been tested for the coronavirus at the Boyd County Detention Center.

According to the Boyd County Jailer, Bill Hensley, all inmates and staff are negative, except for the two employees who originally tested positive on Monday. Click here to read more on that.

The jailer says it looks like deputies got infected outside of the jail and the mask and cleaning procedures, along with early identification of those helped stop the spread off the virus.

