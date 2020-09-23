Advertisement

COVID surge halts in-person classes for 72 hours at University of Pikeville

By Kimberly Keagy
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 9:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WSAZ) - The University of Pikeville continued its 72-hour quarantine Tuesday, keeping students in their residential spaces to clean the campus as the university’s total number of COVID-19 cases doubled over the weekend.

“Just yesterday, we had a high spike in cases. We went from six or seven to now fifteen just really quickly,” said UPIKE President Burton Webb.

According to the university’s dashboard, 15 active cases have been reported and 90 students are in quarantine.

Monday, the university sent an email to students, informing them they must stay in their rooms unless getting food for the next 72 hours. All classes will move online, and sports practices and games are cancelled.

Student-athlete Victor Johnson is eager to get back to the football field but wants everyone to be safe before doing so.

“We can’t put a magic wand on it and tell it to go away. We just have to take proper precautions to get over this hump,” Johnson said.

According to Dr. Webb, the university is unaware where the spread originated but did rule out any speculation of the spread being linked to an off-campus gathering.

“Other universities have had that, however, we haven’t tracked any parties or heard rumors of that,” Webb said.

The university on Wednesday will reassess with the Pike County Health Department to judge when in-person classes may resume.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Man missing from northern W.Va. believed to be in Huntington area

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Scott Ryan Hamilton is 5 feet 9 and weighs about 145 pounds.

News

Logan County to transition to blended learning next week

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
Students celebrated as they got the news they would be returning to in-person classes and be allowed to play sports.

Local

W.Va. lawmaker says Route 35 targeted enforcement to stay

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Kim Rafferty
Officials warn you will get a ticket for speeding through the U.S. 35 intersection in Putnam County.

Forecast

First Warning Forecast | Feels Like Fall... For Now

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Brandon Butcher
The summer heat and storms are about to give way to the brightest and coolest of the season! Tony headlines a fine weekend and beyond.

Latest News

Local

Attempted child abduction investigated in Logan County

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
A canvas of the neighborhood was made and potential witnesses were interviewed.

Local

Mother’s video of daughter’s COVID hospitalization goes viral

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Chad Hedrick
A mother’s spontaneous decision to share a raw video of her emotions of her daughter's hospitalization has gone viral.

News

Mother's Facebook video of daughter's COVID fight goes viral

Updated: 2 hours ago

Video

Marshall University celebrates national voter registration day

Updated: 2 hours ago
First at 5, 5:30 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Video

Mother's video of daughter's COVID hospitalization goes viral

Updated: 3 hours ago
Mother's video of daughter's COVID hospitalization goes viral

News

People billed for free COVID testing event

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Brendan Tierney
The health department has since stopped billing for free testing.