Advertisement

FBI to help in Logan County attempted child abduction

Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 7:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Logan County Sheriff’s deputies are still searching for a potential suspect following a 911 call in the Eden Alley area of Whitman.

That’s where a mom claimed her child was almost abducted Tuesday afternoon by another woman who posed as a Child Protective Services worker.

The victim told deputies a woman came alone and she announced she was from Child Protective Services and there was a complaint against her.

The woman told the victim she had to interview her and possibly take her child away.

“She went into the home and had the lady do a urine test and then inspected the child,” said Logan County Chief Deputy Mike Mayes.

The victim told deputies as the woman was leaving, she took the child with her, saying she had to go to her vehicle to get paperwork. But there was no sign the woman had a vehicle.

The mother then stopped the woman, got her child back and then called 911.

She gave deputies a description of the woman who entered her home.

“About 5′7″, dark brown hair, around 250 pounds, well-dressed, well-mannered, professional,” Mayes said.

Deputies contacted Logan CPS and surrounding counties, but the victim has never had a complaint filed to even initiate a CPS visit.

According to Mayes, this is not CPS protocol, and workers carry badges with their picture.

“I’ll go by my experience here in the county; they go in pairs,” Mayes said. “A lot of times law enforcement will go with them.”

Workers usually do an initial visit to understand the situation before removing a child.

The Logan Sheriff’s Office has contacted the FBI’s child investigative unit to get a forensic artist to get a better description.

Mayes says if a person claims to be a CPS worker, you have the right to see some identification and be vigilant about who you let in.

“Human trafficking comes in all forms, and Logan County is not exempt from that,” Mayes said.

For the original story, click here.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Gov. Jim Justice: Halloween guidance can be expected Oct. 1

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Tori Yorgey
“I will give you guidelines, thoughts and everything,” Justice said. “I really believe, cities and counties should be weighing in on what we’re going to do. I want to be able to do it.”

News

New bagel shop coming to Capitol Street in Charleston

Updated: 47 minutes ago
The Golden Bagel Company is expected to bring a touch of the 80s back to Charleston, West Virginia, when it opens early next year.

Back To School

Floyd County Schools prepare for return to in-person learning

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Kimberly Keagy
Floyd County teachers are using this week to prepare to make the switch from virtual classroom to in-person learning on Sept. 28.

News

Gas company abandons service to entire community

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Brendan Tierney
The rural Clay County community has been given notices that the gas company is stopping service to their area.

Latest News

News

University of Pikeville to resume face-to-face classes in October

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Kimberly Keagy
Face-to-face classes and athletic activities will resume Oct. 12 for undergraduate students.

Video

Food Truck Wednesday in Charleston

Updated: 2 hours ago
Food Truck Wednesday in Charleston

Video

Private Schools and W.Va. state officials reach agreement

Updated: 2 hours ago
Private Schools and W.Va. state officials reach agreement

Local

Ohio health officials discuss Halloween guidelines

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By John Lowe
Several communities have already scheduled trick-or-treat for the year.

News

New bagel shop is bringing the 80s to Capitol Street

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Chaelesse Delpleche
Owners hope to bring The Golden Bagel Company to Capitol Street by January 2021 in Charleston.

Studio 3

Wedding Wednesday | The Vow Guy

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Josie Fletcher
Mathew Anderson on Studio 3.