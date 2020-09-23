FBI to help in Logan County attempted child abduction

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Logan County Sheriff’s deputies are still searching for a potential suspect following a 911 call in the Eden Alley area of Whitman.

That’s where a mom claimed her child was almost abducted Tuesday afternoon by another woman who posed as a Child Protective Services worker.

The victim told deputies a woman came alone and she announced she was from Child Protective Services and there was a complaint against her.

The woman told the victim she had to interview her and possibly take her child away.

“She went into the home and had the lady do a urine test and then inspected the child,” said Logan County Chief Deputy Mike Mayes.

The victim told deputies as the woman was leaving, she took the child with her, saying she had to go to her vehicle to get paperwork. But there was no sign the woman had a vehicle.

The mother then stopped the woman, got her child back and then called 911.

She gave deputies a description of the woman who entered her home.

“About 5′7″, dark brown hair, around 250 pounds, well-dressed, well-mannered, professional,” Mayes said.

Deputies contacted Logan CPS and surrounding counties, but the victim has never had a complaint filed to even initiate a CPS visit.

According to Mayes, this is not CPS protocol, and workers carry badges with their picture.

“I’ll go by my experience here in the county; they go in pairs,” Mayes said. “A lot of times law enforcement will go with them.”

Workers usually do an initial visit to understand the situation before removing a child.

The Logan Sheriff’s Office has contacted the FBI’s child investigative unit to get a forensic artist to get a better description.

Mayes says if a person claims to be a CPS worker, you have the right to see some identification and be vigilant about who you let in.

“Human trafficking comes in all forms, and Logan County is not exempt from that,” Mayes said.

For the original story, click here.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.