Advertisement

Floyd County Schools prepare for return to in-person learning

Floyd County school bus
Floyd County school bus(WSAZ/ Kimberly Keagy)
By Kimberly Keagy
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 7:15 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARTIN, Ky. (WSAZ) - Floyd County teachers are using this week to prepare to make the switch from the virtual classroom to in-person learning on Monday, Sept. 28.

“I told my students the other day, you can expect some of the things to remain the same. We still have the calendar wall behind us, we’re still going to say the pledge every morning, but you can still expect some things to be different,” said Matthew Crisp, a teacher at May Valley Elementary.

While students are required to wear face masks during the school day, mask breaks are implemented into the school schedule.

“Wearing these masks all day long is tough. On a nice day, we’ll take the students outside for a walk or for a class where they can socially distance and remove their masks,” Crisp said.

Instead of cubby spaces, students will use bins to store their belongings beside their desks.

We’re going to have little buckets like this sitting beside the student’s desks where students can put their stuff in.

“All the students will have everything they need right below their seat,” said Jamie Lawson, a teacher.

During class changes, students will remain in their designated classroom while teachers change rooms.

“They won’t be changing classes. We usually change classes every day, but the teachers will be switching out instead,” Lawson said.

For the first few weeks of in-person learning, students will eat lunch in their classrooms. May Valley Elementary is working to expand seating in the cafeteria to accommodate social distancing guidelines.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Kentucky schools preparing for in-person learning

Updated: Sep. 21, 2020 at 9:44 PM EDT
|
By Chad Hedrick
Russell Ind. Schools is preparing for students to return for in-person learning.

Local

School district to return to in-person instruction next week

Updated: Sep. 21, 2020 at 2:31 PM EDT
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Ashland Independent Schools will switch to in-person instruction next week.

Back To School

Lawrence County, Kentucky schools transition to in-person learning

Updated: Sep. 21, 2020 at 2:13 PM EDT
|
By Katie Wilson
Lawrence County, Kentucky schools transition to in-person learning

Local

School district to start in-person instruction

Updated: Sep. 17, 2020 at 9:04 AM EDT
|
By WSAZ News Staff
According to the Board of Education, they are working on developing a plan for kids to return to school.

Latest News

Local

Governor Beshear and Health Commissioner issue COVID-19 mode of instruction for K-12 for in-person and virtual classes

Updated: Sep. 15, 2020 at 4:40 PM EDT
|
By Allison Baker
If the state positivity is less than 6% and if the hospitals or health care systems have the resources to care for COVID and non-COVID patients than the model for schools the state has created as guidance is operative.

Local

Russell Ind. Schools bringing students back earlier than planned

Updated: Sep. 14, 2020 at 10:00 PM EDT
|
By Chad Hedrick
The decision came hours after Gov. Andy Beshear announced Monday he would not be extending his recommendation for schools to delay in-person learning beyond his original Sept. 28 start date.

Back To School

Wayne County schools return to in-person learning

Updated: Sep. 14, 2020 at 1:23 PM EDT
|
By Katie Wilson
Wayne County students return to in-person learning.

News

Cabell Schools virtual help desk answers parents and students questions

Updated: Sep. 10, 2020 at 6:22 PM EDT
|
By Kelsey Souto
The district plans to re-evaluate after Friday to see if they need to increase staff or cut back as more people get logged in and comfortable with the systems.

West Virginia

Protesters gather at W.Va. Capitol to advocate for students return to in-person learning

Updated: Sep. 8, 2020 at 9:22 PM EDT
|
By Kimberly Keagy
Nearly 30 protesters gathered Tuesday at the West Virginia Capitol, advocating for students to return to in-person learning.

Local

Parents prepare for remote learning in Kanawha County Schools

Updated: Sep. 6, 2020 at 10:53 PM EDT
|
By Kim Rafferty
Parents that chose for their child to go back in-person now must prepare for remote learning.