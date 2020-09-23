Four new positive COVID-19 cases in Boyd Co.

BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Four new cases of the coronavirus have been reported.

According to the Boyd County Emergency Operations Center, a 30-year-old man, an 85-year-old man, a 40-year-old man and a 43-year-old man have tested positive.

The 85-year-old is isolated in the hospital. The other three are isolating at home.

There have been 435 total positive COVID-19 cases.

Six people have died.

Three more people have recovered. There have been 334 total recoveries.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.