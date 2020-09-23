Four new positive COVID-19 cases in Boyd Co.
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 3:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Four new cases of the coronavirus have been reported.
According to the Boyd County Emergency Operations Center, a 30-year-old man, an 85-year-old man, a 40-year-old man and a 43-year-old man have tested positive.
The 85-year-old is isolated in the hospital. The other three are isolating at home.
There have been 435 total positive COVID-19 cases.
Six people have died.
Three more people have recovered. There have been 334 total recoveries.
Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.