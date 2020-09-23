Gas company abandons service to entire community

CLAY COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An entire community in Clay County is about to be cut off after Mountaineer Gas filed paperwork to abandon service for all customers in the area.

Residents in the Ovapa area said the town was actually named after the oil and gas companies that helped the town thrive as a natural resource producer in the 20th century. As resources run out, the service is leaving and forcing residents to switch to costly alternatives.

“It has basically been a guessing game where I have been searching for information about what to do and just going from there,” resident Amanda Adkins said. “They want to wash their hands of us.”

Adkins said she received a letter in July 2019 from Mountaineer Gas, informing her of the company’s decision to end service in the area. The community has around 50 homes that use Mountaineer service through meters that are placed on another company’s gas lines, a company spokesperson said.

“These are my family and my community members, they don’t deserve to be treated like this," Adkins said. "They’re treating us like we are worthless.”

Adkins said she has received cost estimates of more than $35,000 to switch from natural gas to propane or electric. Mountaineer Gas has offered to pay for her house to be converted, but not the difference in costs between the services, Adkins said.

“It’s just wrong what they do to you,” resident Joe Weiland said. “We put up with the gas company when things were going good and they were robbing everything. The problem is they never put no money back, they just robbed it. The never put any money in maintaining the lines, none.”

Weiland actually worked decades ago to lay the oil and gas lines that run under his house, which was just rebuilt after being destroyed in the June 2016 floods. He said the gas service is needed since electric service is often interrupted in the rural area.

Weiland said they would freeze in the winter without a secondary gas heating source, but expect their costs to increase from around $30 per month to more than $300 with propane or electric.

“(The Mountaineer Gas employee who came to our house) was trying to force the propane on us when we didn’t want it,” Weiland said. “It affects the value of the property. Every land owner here, their value goes down when they take the gas out. What’s next? Our electric? Solar panels?”

Adkins said she is unsure what will happen to her appeal that is currently in court. Some of her neighbors have signed settlement agreements, but she is waiting for a judge’s decision, due in November, to decide the future energy source for her home.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.