Advertisement

Gov. Jim Justice: Halloween guidance can be expected Oct. 1

By Tori Yorgey
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 7:30 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Halloween festivities are roughly one month away and while some state’s and counties have already announced their plans, others are waiting for guidance from the Department of Health and Human Resources.

During Gov. Jim Justice’s news briefing on Wednesday, WSAZ asked if we can expect guidance on Halloween festivities and, if so, when.

“Thank goodness it’s September the 23rd and Halloween is not until the end of October, so we’ve got plenty of time to decide how we’re going/or whether we’re going to trick-or-treat,” Justice said.

Justice said while they haven’t focused on Halloween, he guaranteed they’ll begin looking at guidelines within the next week or so.

On Tuesday, the Kanawha County Commission sent a letter to Secretary Bill Crouch with the DHHR, asking for guidance from the state on how to handle trick-or-treat. In the letter, commissioners said they would like to address Halloween at their meeting on Thursday this week.

Last week, the Ohio Department of Health released guidelines about Halloween as well.

“I will give you guidelines, thoughts and everything,” Justice said. “I really believe, cities and counties should be weighing in on what we’re going to do. I want to be able to do it.”

Gov. Justice said residents can expect guidance by Oct. 1.

Click here for a list of trick-or-treat times and dates across our region.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

New bagel shop coming to Capitol Street in Charleston

Updated: 47 minutes ago
The Golden Bagel Company is expected to bring a touch of the 80s back to Charleston, West Virginia, when it opens early next year.

Back To School

Floyd County Schools prepare for return to in-person learning

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Kimberly Keagy
Floyd County teachers are using this week to prepare to make the switch from virtual classroom to in-person learning on Sept. 28.

Local

FBI to help in Logan County attempted child abduction

Updated: 1 hour ago
"Human trafficking comes in all forms, and Logan County is not exempt from that," said Chief Deputy Mike Mayes.

News

Gas company abandons service to entire community

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Brendan Tierney
The rural Clay County community has been given notices that the gas company is stopping service to their area.

Latest News

News

University of Pikeville to resume face-to-face classes in October

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Kimberly Keagy
Face-to-face classes and athletic activities will resume Oct. 12 for undergraduate students.

Video

Food Truck Wednesday in Charleston

Updated: 2 hours ago
Food Truck Wednesday in Charleston

Video

Private Schools and W.Va. state officials reach agreement

Updated: 2 hours ago
Private Schools and W.Va. state officials reach agreement

Local

Ohio health officials discuss Halloween guidelines

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By John Lowe
Several communities have already scheduled trick-or-treat for the year.

News

New bagel shop is bringing the 80s to Capitol Street

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Chaelesse Delpleche
Owners hope to bring The Golden Bagel Company to Capitol Street by January 2021 in Charleston.

Studio 3

Wedding Wednesday | The Vow Guy

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Josie Fletcher
Mathew Anderson on Studio 3.