Gov. Jim Justice: Halloween guidance can be expected Oct. 1

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Halloween festivities are roughly one month away and while some state’s and counties have already announced their plans, others are waiting for guidance from the Department of Health and Human Resources.

During Gov. Jim Justice’s news briefing on Wednesday, WSAZ asked if we can expect guidance on Halloween festivities and, if so, when.

“Thank goodness it’s September the 23rd and Halloween is not until the end of October, so we’ve got plenty of time to decide how we’re going/or whether we’re going to trick-or-treat,” Justice said.

Justice said while they haven’t focused on Halloween, he guaranteed they’ll begin looking at guidelines within the next week or so.

On Tuesday, the Kanawha County Commission sent a letter to Secretary Bill Crouch with the DHHR, asking for guidance from the state on how to handle trick-or-treat. In the letter, commissioners said they would like to address Halloween at their meeting on Thursday this week.

Last week, the Ohio Department of Health released guidelines about Halloween as well.

“I will give you guidelines, thoughts and everything,” Justice said. “I really believe, cities and counties should be weighing in on what we’re going to do. I want to be able to do it.”

Gov. Justice said residents can expect guidance by Oct. 1.

