Gov. Justice addresses Halloween and trick-or-treat
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 1:08 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia Governor Jim Justice addressed Halloween and trick-or-treat.
Governor Justice said on Wednesday that he has not done a lot of work on Halloween yet, but on October 1, he expects to release guidance for trick-or-treat.
Gov. Justice says he believes communities, cities and counties should weigh in.
Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest information.
Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.