Gov. Justice addresses Halloween and trick-or-treat

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia Governor Jim Justice addressed Halloween and trick-or-treat.

Governor Justice said on Wednesday that he has not done a lot of work on Halloween yet, but on October 1, he expects to release guidance for trick-or-treat.

Gov. Justice says he believes communities, cities and counties should weigh in.

