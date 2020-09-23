Grand jury decides to indict police officer involved in Breonna Taylor’s death

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WSAZ) - More than six months after Breonna Taylor was shot by Louisville police officers during a no-knock warrant, a grand jury has decided to charge one of the officers in the case.

Detective Brett Hankison was indicted on three counts of wanton endangerment. Hankison will be booked on a $15,000 cash only bond.

The other two officers involved were not charged.

Taylor’s death has sparked outrage in Louisville and across the country.

WSAZ’s sister station, WAVE, reports Taylor’s family had asked the officers in the case be charge with manslaughter.

For months, protestors and family members have called on Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron to charge the officers involved.

Earlier this month, he remarked that “an investigation, if done properly, cannot follow a certain timeline.”

On Wednesday, Louisville mayor announced a 9 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. curfew ahead of the grand jury’s report on Breonna Taylor’s death.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.