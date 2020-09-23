In-person classes to resume Oct. 12 at Boyd County Public Schools

BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) – In-person classes are set to start Oct. 12 at Boyd County Public Schools.

Tuesday night, the school board tentatively approved moving forward with that plan.

School officials say they’ll use a hybrid schedule at the middle and high schools. Students in group A will attend classes on Mondays and Tuesdays. Students in group B will attend Thursdays and Fridays.

Wednesday will be a virtual learning day for all middle and high school students.

Meanwhile, elementary school students will attend classes Monday through Friday.

All students from kindergarten through grade 12 are required to wear masks unless they’re eating/drinking, outdoors, or are socially distanced.

School officials also say a grace period to choose what type of learning experience parents want for their children has been extended to Monday, Sept. 28.

School leaders also remind parents that education plans are fluid and prone to change with COVID-19 metrics.

