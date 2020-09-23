Man missing from northern W.Va. believed to be in Huntington area
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 10:36 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – West Virginia State Police need your help finding a missing man from Elkins, West Virginia.
Troopers say Scott Ryan Hamilton, 35, is believed to be in the Huntington area.
Hamilton is 5 feet 9 and weighs about 145 pounds.
Anyone with information about Hamilton’s whereabouts is asked to call state police or their local 911 agency.
