Man missing from northern W.Va. believed to be in Huntington area

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – West Virginia State Police need your help finding a missing man from Elkins, West Virginia.

Troopers say Scott Ryan Hamilton, 35, is believed to be in the Huntington area.

Hamilton is 5 feet 9 and weighs about 145 pounds.

Anyone with information about Hamilton’s whereabouts is asked to call state police or their local 911 agency.

