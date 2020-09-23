Advertisement

New bagel shop is bringing the 80s to Capitol Street

The Golden Bagel Company will be making a splash in Charleston soon. The shop will be inspired by the 1980s sitcom "The Golden Girls."
By Chaelesse Delpleche
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The owners of Rock City Cake Company in Charleston are cooking up another business based around food.

Owners hope to bring The Golden Bagel Company to Capitol Street by this January. The bagel shop will be based on the aesthetics of the hit sitcom “The Golden Girls."

The shop will focus on different types of bagels and New York-style cheesecake.

“We’ve always kind of joked around and talked about opening a bagel shop,” said Morgan Morrison, co-owner of Rock City Cake Company.

To keep up with the Golden Girls' theme, the shop will feature pastel walls and pictures of the iconic characters Blanche, Dorothy, Rose and Sophia. Morrison said she decided on that theme because, like many others, she is a big fan of Betty White who portrayed Rose on the hit show.

“When other kids were watching cartoons, I was watching ‘The Golden Girls,’ ” Morrison said.

The menu is still in limbo, but cooks from Rock City have been playing around with flavors for the new shop. Their latest experiment is pineapple upside-down cheesecake. The cake has gotten rave reviews through samples, and after some changes, it could make it to the final menu.

“We will have 12 flavors at all times, and then a specialty flavor of the month," Morrison said.

The decision to open this business was made solely on a whim.

Morrison got the idea at one in the morning and signed a lease the same day. Her original business is still recovering from being closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. She only had a start-up fund of $3,000. Despite the humble beginnings, Morrison says the Charleston community has always supported the bakery. She has no doubt they will show up for her bagel company.

