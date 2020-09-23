Advertisement

Ohio health officials discuss Halloween guidelines

Halloween is another holiday with a set of COVID-19 guidelines from the Ohio Department of Health.
By John Lowe
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
POMEROY, Ohio (WSAZ) - As pumpkins turn into jack-o-lanterns, kids all over prepare to go door-to-door.

But with COVID-19 guidelines still in place, Halloween is set to be another yearly event subject to Ohio Department of Health guidelines.

Hayrides, haunted houses and large parties are strongly discouraged from ODH.

Meigs County health officials say trick-or-treat, with lower interaction and more natural social distancing, is lower in risk despite CDC guidance claiming otherwise.

“It’s walk up to the door, pick up the candy, move on,” said Brody Davis of the Meigs County Health Department. “So that time frame is minimal. If you’re wearing a mask, if the people who are giving out candy are wearing a mask, the risks are going even lower.”

But health officials say larger scale events are a much higher risk. Pomeroy’s Treat Street, which traditionally attracts thousands, was cancelled by local officials.

“It’s an event we all look forward to,” said Pomeroy merchant Paige Cleek. “We enjoy it, we enjoy meeting the public, we enjoy seeing the kids dress up, it gives us a chance to be involved with the community ... it’s something we look forward to every year so it was a tough decision for all of us.”

Several communities have already scheduled trick-or-treat for the year. Davis says all villages in Meigs County will work together to schedule a trick-or-treat for the same time.

Click here to see to see the full Ohio Department of Health guidelines on Halloween.

