OSU announces furloughs and budget cuts

The Ohio State University
The Ohio State University(KVLY)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 10:52 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSAZ) - The Ohio State Department of Athletics has announced budget cuts and furloughs due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The university made the announcement Wednesday.

According to the Ohio State Department of Athletics, COVID-19 has posed significant budgetary challenges and no stream of revenue has been unaffected.

Officials say budget cuts were made before the start of FY21 that included $5.6 million in savings. Those came from a hiring freeze, not filling vacant positions, no merit increases, elimination of travel, a pause on some planned facility projects, and operating budget spending restrictions.

The athletic department says although they are working on the budget, major expense reductions include $9.6 million in savings through a short-term restructure on debt, $6.1 million in cuts from sports' operating budgets, $4 million on administration/support unit operating budgets, $3.4 million in football game day expenses, $3 million in non-conference game guarantees and $3.0 million in facility operations.

The budget for FY21 includes $25 million for scholarships, $3.6 million for student-athlete academic support, $3 million for meals, refueling stations and nutrition, and $1.8 million for sports medicine and sports psychology services.

There have also been adjustments on personnel based on furloughs, salary cuts and reductions. This is expected to save $7 million additional dollars. The university says virtually every employee will be affected:

  • 48 members of the athletic training staff and strength and conditioning staff will have a 5-day intermittent furlough, to be completed between Oct. 6 and June 30, 2021;
  • 213 staff members are assigned to a 10-day intermittent furlough, to be completed between Oct. 6 and June 30, 2021;
  • 84 staff members will go on a 60-day, continuous furlough or redeployment from Oct. 9 through Dec. 31;
  • 47 contracted staff members will be asked to take a voluntary, 5 percent salary reduction between Oct. 1 and June 30, 2021; and
  • A permanent reduction in force will eliminate 25 full-time athletics positions.

The four staff members in the athletic department’s Sports Psychology and Wellness Services team will not be furloughed.

Officials say their sports program will remain intact and student athletes will still get a fully funded grant-in-aid program, support services and resources.

To read more on this from the Ohio State Department of Athletics, click here.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

