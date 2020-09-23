Advertisement

Over 475 people tested at Putnam County testing site Tuesday

By Tori Yorgey
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 11:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Testing sites were hopping Tuesday throughout the state of West Virginia after Gov. Jim Justice made a public request for more testing during his news conference on Monday. The governor especially encouraged testing in orange and red counties and requested those color counties ramp up testing.

“At my direction, we’re going through the National Guard, DHHR (and) local health officials; we’re going to test in our red and orange counties and effective immediately, we’re going to significantly ramp up the testing in those counties," Justice said.

On Tuesday, the Putnam County Health Department, along with the Teays Valley Fire Department, the National Guard and Lab Corp, held a free testing site at Teays Valley Baptist Church where they tested more than 475 people. One of those people, was Nikki Walker, a junior at Winfield High School:

“I play soccer for the high school at Winfield, and our team decided to get tested because we want to play soccer, we want to have games and play against all these other counties that are allowed to play,” she said. “We thought by all of us getting tested, we could bring the positivity rate down and maybe hopefully play sometime soon.”

Putnam County is currently in the red on the color code map, but Justice says the more testing done, the more likely counties in the red or orange will head back toward the gold, yellow or green.

On Tuesday, WSAZ spoke with Cindy Farley, chairman of the Putnam County Health Board, who said they’re noticing many cases coming from within families. Farley said family members are passing COVID-19 off to one another through the home or at family functions, especially during the Labor Day weekend.

“Families were together, and I think that families who either cohabitate or (are around) outside family members maybe aren’t as careful as they would be with the general public, and so I think that’s part of the increase that we’ve seen here in Putnam County.”

Farley also encouraged testing.

“It’s the only way that we’re going to know either where our pockets are of people having it or how clear we are in this county,” she said.

There will be another testing site at Winfield High School from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 23.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

First Warning Forecast | Feels Like Fall... For Now

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Drew Narsutis
The summer heat and storms are about to give way to the brightest and coolest of the season! Tony headlines a fine weekend and beyond.

Video

Al Oliver Speaks at Portsmouth Stand Together Here Event

Updated: 58 minutes ago
Al Oliver Speaks at Portsmouth Stand Together Here Event

Video

West Virginia Governor pushes for more Covid Testing

Updated: 1 hour ago
West Virginia Governor pushes for more Covid Testing

Video

Logan County Board of Education Meeting

Updated: 1 hour ago
Logan County Board of Education Meeting

Latest News

VOD Recordings

Wheelersburg beats Fairland in Ohio boys soccer

Updated: 1 hour ago
Wheelersburg beats Fairland 7-0 in Ohio boys soccer

Local

Man missing from northern W.Va. believed to be in Huntington area

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Scott Ryan Hamilton is 5 feet 9 and weighs about 145 pounds.

News

Logan County to transition to blended learning next week

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Students celebrated as they got the news they would be returning to in-person classes and be allowed to play sports.

Local

W.Va. lawmaker says Route 35 targeted enforcement to stay

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kim Rafferty
Officials warn you will get a ticket for speeding through the U.S. 35 intersection in Putnam County.

Local

COVID surge halts in-person classes for 72 hours at University of Pikeville

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Kimberly Keagy
The University of Pikeville continued its 72-hour quarantine Tuesday, keeping students in their residential spaces to clean the campus as the university’s total number of COVID-19 cases doubled over the weekend.

Local

Attempted child abduction investigated in Logan County

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
A canvas of the neighborhood was made and potential witnesses were interviewed.