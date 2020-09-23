Private schools allowed to go to school in orange

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Private schools will be allowed to go back to the classroom if they are orange.

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice made the announcement Wednesday afternoon during a press conference on the coronavirus.

Gov. Justice says private schools have agreed to test everyone in the schools.

If the school is in the red on the color coded system, they will not be able to go to school.

This is a developing story.

