Private schools allowed to go to school in orange

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice made the announcement Wednesday afternoon during a press conference on the coronavirus.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 12:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Private schools will be allowed to go back to the classroom if they are orange.

Gov. Justice says private schools have agreed to test everyone in the schools.

If the school is in the red on the color coded system, they will not be able to go to school.

This is a developing story.

