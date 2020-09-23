Advertisement

Self-serve food stations to reopen in Ohio

The order was signed by Ohio Department of Health Interim Director Lance Himes on Wednesday.(AP Images)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 2:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSAZ) - Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has announced an order as been issed to reopen self-serve food stations.

The order will be effective at 12:01 a.m. on September 24, 2020.

It says all retail food establishments that are regulated by the Ohio Department of Agriculture are permitted to resume use of their self-service food stations in accordance with guidance from the Ohio Department of Health.

According to the order, all restaurants, bars, banquet and catering facilities and services can reopen with full, dine-in services as long as all workplace safety standards are met. Businesses should continue to follow the social distancing requirements, including maintaining six-feet apart for both employees and members to the public when possible, including while standing in line.

Businesses must require all customer, patrons, visitors, contractors, vendors and similar people to wear a facial coverings.

To read the full order, click here.

Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest information.

