South by Southwest announces online 2021 festival

By CNN Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 8:08 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) – South by Southwest is going digital in 2021.

The annual event will include conference keynotes, screenings, networking and exhibitions.

Entries for next year’s digital experience open Oct. 6.

SXSW is scheduled to take place from March 16 through March 20.

Officials say they’ve joined forces with the city of Austin to still plan for physical events, in case they can be held amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Latest News

National Politics

Democrats propose sweeping bill to curb presidential abuses

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By MARY CLARE JALONICK and MATTHEW DALY
The legislation, a wide-ranging package of new and revised bills, will be announced Wednesday morning by the heads of seven House committees.

Forecast

First Warning Forecast | It’s Been A Nice Streak

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Brandon Butcher
The summer heat and storms are about to give way to the brightest and coolest of the season! Tony headlines a fine weekend and beyond.

National Politics

GOP Senate report on Biden’s son alleges conflict of interest

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By ERIC TUCKER and MARY CLARE JALONICK
Republican Sen. Ron Johnson, whose Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee is one of the two panels that released the 87-page report, had acknowledged in interviews his goal of making the document public before the election because he expected it would paint an unflattering portrait of Biden.

National Politics

LIVE: Ruth Bader Ginsburg mourned at Supreme Court

Updated: 37 minutes ago
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is remembered Wednesday at the Supreme Court.

National Politics

LIVE: Thousands expected to honor Ginsburg at Supreme Court

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Thousands of people are expected to pay their respects at the Supreme Court to the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the women’s rights champion, leader of the court’s liberal bloc and feminist icon who died last week.

Latest News

Local

Tri-State Animal Emergency Room shut down due to COVID-19

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
This is because an employee tested positive for coronavirus.

Coronavirus

Fauci issues warning about coronavirus as flu season approaches

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
Officials warn of a fall coronavirus surge.

National

Paris police briefly evacuate Eiffel Tower after bomb threat

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Paris police briefly evacuated the Eiffel Tower and blockaded the surrounding area Wednesday after a phone-in bomb threat.

National

Alexei Navalny released from German hospital after 32 days

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny spent 32 days in treatment for alleged poisoning with a nerve agent, 24 of which were in intensive care.

National

Amber Alert issued for 3-year-old taken along with vehicle in Dallas

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Gray News staff
The Dallas Police Dept. says a regional statewide Amber Alert has been issued for an abducted and critically missing toddler.

Coronavirus

Late-stage study of first single-shot vaccine begins in US

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By LINDA A. JOHNSON
The study starting Wednesday will be one of the world’s largest coronavirus vaccine studies so far, testing the shot in 60,000 volunteers in the U.S., South Africa, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico and Peru.