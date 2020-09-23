Advertisement

Suspects in attempted home invasion fatally shot in Illinois front yard

By WLS Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 12:32 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUKEGAN, Ill. (WLS) - Police are investigating after an attempted home invasion in an Illinois neighborhood ended with gunfire that left the two suspects dead in the front yard.

Around 10 a.m. Tuesday, police say someone inside of a Waukegan, Illinois, home called 911 after spotting two men, armed with a gun, trying to break in. That’s when there was an exchange of gunfire in the front yard that left the suspects dead.

“I can’t remember the last time where we had two people try to break into a home, if that’s what this ends up to be, where they’re shot and found in the front yard. This is a very isolated and specific incident, and I don’t recall every having anything like this,” Police Cmdr. Joe Florip said.

Sources say the two suspects parked their car just down the street then walked up to the house dressed in neon work vests. The aunt of one of the home’s residents says the suspects thought no one was home, but her niece and her roommate were.

“They were knocking the door down with their feet. She [the niece] just opened it a little bit to see who it was, and they forced themselves in,” she said.

Huddled inside her home, her niece screamed for help. The aunt says the roommate got a gun and exchanged fire with one of the suspects.

“I was sitting up in the living room, watching TV, and then, I heard them... I looked outside. You heard the three pops and then two pops,” neighbor John Schneider said.

Police say the alleged intruders were both shot dead in the front yard. Family members say everyone who was inside the home is shaken up but otherwise OK.

“If she would have been by herself, it would have been a totally different story,” the victim’s aunt said.

Detectives found at least one gun on the suspects but have not yet identified them or their motive for targeting that Waukegan home.

“This is going to be a full-court press from our police department working on this investigation, so we can get some answers,” Florip said.

Copyright 2020 WLS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Armed suspects killed in attempted Illinois home invasion

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Detectives found at least one gun on the suspects but have not yet identified them or the motive behind the attempted home invasion.

Video

Attempted child abduction in Logan County

Updated: 1 hours ago
11 O'clock news

Forecast

First Warning Forecast | Feels Like Fall... For Now

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Drew Narsutis
The summer heat and storms are about to give way to the brightest and coolest of the season! Tony headlines a fine weekend and beyond.

Video

Al Oliver Speaks at Portsmouth Stand Together Here Event

Updated: 2 hours ago
Al Oliver Speaks at Portsmouth Stand Together Here Event

Latest News

Video

West Virginia Governor pushes for more Covid Testing

Updated: 2 hours ago
West Virginia Governor pushes for more Covid Testing

Video

Logan County Board of Education Meeting

Updated: 2 hours ago
Logan County Board of Education Meeting

News

Over 475 people tested at Putnam County testing site Tuesday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Tori Yorgey
There will be another testing site at Winfield High School from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 23.

VOD Recordings

Wheelersburg beats Fairland in Ohio boys soccer

Updated: 2 hours ago
Wheelersburg beats Fairland 7-0 in Ohio boys soccer

Local

Man missing from northern W.Va. believed to be in Huntington area

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Scott Ryan Hamilton is 5 feet 9 and weighs about 145 pounds.

National

US government executes killer obsessed with witchcraft

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
William Emmett LeCroy is the sixth federal inmate put to death this year at the U.S. prison in Terre Haute, Indiana. Before that, there had been a 17-year hiatus without any federal executions.