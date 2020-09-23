Three additional coronavirus related deaths in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Three more people have died in connection to COVID-19.

According to the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, as of Wednesday, September 23, there are 2,495 total COVID-19 cases.

The number of active cases has went up by ten. Now there are 980.

The three deaths include a 69-year-old female, an 86-year-old male and an 80-year-old male, bringing to the total number of deaths in Kanawha County to 72.

32 more people have bringing that total to 1,443.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.