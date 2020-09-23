Three additional coronavirus related deaths in Kanawha County
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Three more people have died in connection to COVID-19.
According to the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, as of Wednesday, September 23, there are 2,495 total COVID-19 cases.
The number of active cases has went up by ten. Now there are 980.
The three deaths include a 69-year-old female, an 86-year-old male and an 80-year-old male, bringing to the total number of deaths in Kanawha County to 72.
32 more people have bringing that total to 1,443.
