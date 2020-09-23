Advertisement

Tri-State Animal Emergency Room shut down due to COVID-19

COVID-19
COVID-19(AP)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2020
Ceredo, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Tri-State Animal Emergency Room has been shut down.

This is because an employee tested positive for coronavirus.

According to the Martin Veterinary Clinic, other surrounding open animal emergency room locations include Charleston, Parkersburg, Columbus and Lexington.

The Martin Vet Clinic will remain open during regular office hours.

The Tri-State Animal Emergency Room will be closed until October 3.

