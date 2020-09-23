Advertisement

Two deaths related to COVID-19 in W.Va.

Coronavirus in West Virginia
Coronavirus in West Virginia(AP Images)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 11:54 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Two people have died in connection to the coronavirus.

According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, as of 10:00 a.m., September 23, 2020, there have been 525,236 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 14,504 total cases and 319 deaths.

The deaths include DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 91-year old female from Kanawha County and an 80-year old male from Kanawha County.

There are 3,464 active cases.

10,721 West Virginians have recovered.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (48), Berkeley (952), Boone (203), Braxton (13), Brooke (111), Cabell (741), Calhoun (25), Clay (36), Doddridge (18), Fayette (580), Gilmer (33), Grant (152), Greenbrier (124), Hampshire (103), Hancock (142), Hardy (82), Harrison (344), Jackson (252), Jefferson (425), Kanawha (2,415), Lewis (38), Lincoln (157), Logan (588), Marion (259), Marshall (163), Mason (138), McDowell (80), Mercer (404), Mineral (171), Mingo (367), Monongalia (1,948), Monroe (147), Morgan (53), Nicholas (96), Ohio (359), Pendleton (52), Pleasants (16), Pocahontas (59), Preston (150), Putnam (522), Raleigh (487), Randolph (237), Ritchie (11), Roane (49), Summers (46), Taylor (120), Tucker (17), Tyler (15), Upshur (63), Wayne (367), Webster (7), Wetzel (50), Wirt (12), Wood (354), Wyoming (103).

