University of Pikeville to resume face-to-face classes in October

Face-to-face classes and athletic activities will resume Oct. 12 for undergraduate students at the University of Pikeville in eastern Kentucky.
By Kimberly Keagy
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 6:11 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WSAZ) - The University of Pikeville announced Wednesday the decision to continue virtual learning after the university experienced a COVID-19 outbreak on campus.

Face-to-face classes and athletic activities will resume on Oct. 12 for undergraduate students.

Based on the recommendation of the Pike County Health Department (PCHD), the university has decided to extend the Level Four guidance and continue virtual learning.

The university went into level four guidance after a spike of 15 active cases during the weekend.

“We have said all along we will lean on experts for guidance,” said UPIKE President Burton Webb, Ph.D. “This additional time will allow our campus to reduce our active cases and continue to keep our campus and community safe.”

Students will have access to campus housing, dining services and virtual academic support services while the university remains in Level Four.

