Wisconsin woman arrested on drug charges in Scioto County

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) – A woman from Wisconsin was arrested on drug charges after a traffic stop in Scioto County turned up nearly $7,800 worth of cocaine, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said Wednesday.

Di’Jounique Q. Williams, 27, of Manitowoc, is charged with possession of cocaine.

Troopers say the stop happened late Monday night on state Route 823 after they noticed a headlight violation.

Investigators seized 80 grams of cocaine.

Troopers say Williams was initially placed under arrest for an active misdemeanor warrant. A search later revealed the drugs.

Williams was taken to the Scioto County Jail.

If convicted, she could face up to 11 years in prison and up to a $20,000 fine.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.