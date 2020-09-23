Woman allegedly shoots husband, faces murder charge

NICHOLAS COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A woman is charged with murder in connection to allegedly shooting her husband.

According to the Nicholas County Sheriff’s Department, Alicia J. Drennen was involved in a domestic disturbance with her husband, Bernard Lee Drennen.

It happened early Wednesday morning in the Swiss community.

Deputies say Alicia shot Bernard during the altercation, causing his death.

No other information has been released.

The incident is under investigation.

