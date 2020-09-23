WVU to resume in-person classes

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia University says they will resume in-person undergraduate classes on the Morgantown Campus on Monday, September 28.

WVU made the announcement Wednesday.

The university moved classes to online to reduce in-person activities after an increase in coronavirus cases on September 7.

WVU President Gordon Gee says, “the data drove our decision and I am so delighted all indications are we can safely return to in-person instruction.”

According to officials with the university, the same percentage of courses will be conducted in-person as when WVU initially began the semester. Those students who have in-person instruction can resume their schedules on Monday.

Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Maryanne Reed says, “We are pleased that the measures we’ve taken will allow us to bring students back to the classrooms. Now we can move forward with our original plan for delivering high-quality instruction, regardless of modality, while also giving our students an on-campus experience.”

The university and Monongalia County health experts have closely monitored coronavirus factors during the two-week pause. Officials say positive COVID-19 cases are trending down, along with the Rt rate.

Arnold Apartments, WVU’s isolation space for resident hall students, has a 40% occupancy.

WVU says the university will still conduct testing of students who show symptoms and those who may have a higher risk for exposure. Faculty and staff who are working on campus who feel they may have been exposed can also request a test. More details will be released on how to do so.

