Advertisement

WVU to resume in-person classes

WVU Logo
WVU Logo(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 2:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia University says they will resume in-person undergraduate classes on the Morgantown Campus on Monday, September 28.

WVU made the announcement Wednesday.

The university moved classes to online to reduce in-person activities after an increase in coronavirus cases on September 7.

WVU President Gordon Gee says, “the data drove our decision and I am so delighted all indications are we can safely return to in-person instruction.”

According to officials with the university, the same percentage of courses will be conducted in-person as when WVU initially began the semester. Those students who have in-person instruction can resume their schedules on Monday.

Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Maryanne Reed says, “We are pleased that the measures we’ve taken will allow us to bring students back to the classrooms. Now we can move forward with our original plan for delivering high-quality instruction, regardless of modality, while also giving our students an on-campus experience.”

The university and Monongalia County health experts have closely monitored coronavirus factors during the two-week pause. Officials say positive COVID-19 cases are trending down, along with the Rt rate.

Arnold Apartments, WVU’s isolation space for resident hall students, has a 40% occupancy.

WVU says the university will still conduct testing of students who show symptoms and those who may have a higher risk for exposure. Faculty and staff who are working on campus who feel they may have been exposed can also request a test. More details will be released on how to do so.

To read more about this, click here.

Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest information.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Class quarantines after teacher tests positive for coronavirus

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The teacher’s class has been instructed to quarantine 14 days before returning to school.

Video

Building healthier school communities

Updated: 22 minutes ago
Building healthier school communities

Studio 3

Quick and easy heart healthy meals

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Josie Fletcher
Registered dietitian nutritionist Mia Syn on Studio 3.

News

WSAZ Now Desk | More COVID-19 testing set for the week in W.Va. counties

Updated: 38 minutes ago

Studio 3

Dollywood Harvest Festival

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Josie Fletcher
Jenn Webb from Dollywood on Studio 3.

Latest News

Local

Self-serve food stations to reopen in Ohio

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The order was signed by Ohio Department of Health Interim Director Lance Himes on Wednesday.

Local

12 new COVID-19 cases in Scioto County

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
There have been 13 additional recoveries, bringing that total to 430 over the course of the pandemic.

Breaking

Breonna Taylor Case: Brett Hankison indicted on 3 counts of wanton endangerment

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
More than six months after Breonna Taylor was shot by Louisville police officers during a no-knock warrant, a grand jury has decided to charge one of the officers in the case.

Local

Gov. Justice addresses Halloween and trick-or-treat

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Governor Justice said on Wednesday that he has not done a lot of work on Halloween yet, but on October 1, he expects to release guidance for trick-or-treat.

Local

COVID-19 testing complete at jail

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
All staff and inmates have been tested for the coronavirus at the Boyd County Detention Center.