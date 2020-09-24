Advertisement

120 students, 14 middle school staff told to quarantine due to possible COVID-19 exposure

One hundred twenty students and about 14 staff members at Huntington East Middle School are being told they have to quarantine for 14 days after two students tested positive for COVID-19.
By Andrew Colegrove
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – One hundred twenty students and about 14 staff members at Huntington East Middle School are being told they have to quarantine for 14 days after two students tested positive for COVID-19.

Cabell County Schools spokesperson Jedd Flowers made that announcement Thursday, saying the students who tested positive are in the Monday-Tuesday group.

Parents are in the process of being contacted.

Flowers says the district learned Sunday that another student at the same middle school had tested positive for the virus, but that student hasn’t been at the school since Sept. 10.

Flowers said eight staff members were quarantined for that original case, and those staff members will be returning to work Friday.

The students being quarantined had classes with the two students who tested positive this week.

Extracurricular activities were cancelled as a precaution.

Flowers says contact tracing is being done.

