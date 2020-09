FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) - 13 coronavirus-related deaths have been reported in Kentucky.

According to Kentucky Public Health, 745 new cases were reported as of Thursday, September 24.

There are 64,158 total cases and 1,137 total deaths.

Officials say 11,570 Kentuckians have recovered from the coronavirus.

