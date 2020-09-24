Advertisement

14 new coronavirus cases in Boyd County

Coronavirus
Coronavirus(AP)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 4:36 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - 14 new positive cases of the coronavirus have been reported in Boyd County.

According to the Boyd County Emergency Operations Center, a 101-year-old woman is among the new cases.

The new cases also include a 59-year-old, a 76-year-old, a 19-year-old, an 18-year-old, a 26-year-old, a 37-year-old, another 37-year-old, a 75-year-old, a 67-year-old, a 79-year-old, a 57-year-old, an 88-year-old and a 64-year-old.

Six people have died since the start of the outbreak.

There have been 449 positive cases.

Three people have recovered, bringing that total to 337.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Capitol Market kicks off new donation campaign

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Chaelesse Delpleche
Capitol Market announced a new donation campaign Thursday morning. The #MyMarket campaign is designed to be a community-led fundraising effort.

Local

Two COVID-19 deaths in Kanawha County

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Officials say there are 978 active cases.

Local

House fire sends 4 people to the hospital in Mason, W.Va., claims three pets

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The fire happened in the 400 block of Mason Street.

Local

City of Portsmouth accepting applications for small business grants.

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By John Lowe
Local business owners may be eligible for a $10,000 grant.

Latest News

Local

13 COVID-19 deaths reported in Kentucky

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
There are 64,158 total cases and 1,137 total deaths.

Regional

Suspended Pike County, Ohio sheriff pleads guilty to several charges

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By FOX 19 News Staff
Charlie Reader pleaded guilty to five charges including tampering with records, theft in office and conflict of interest. Reader was accused of borrowing money from subordinates and stealing drug money.

Studio 3

Tomato soup good for gut health

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Josie Fletcher
Chef Mee McCormick on Studio 3.

Studio 3

Building healthier school communities

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Josie Fletcher
Alexis Glick on Studio 3.

News

Woman Apparently Tased at Football Game, Version II, 9/24/20

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jack Selby
The woman allegedly was not complying with mask ordinances at the game in Logan.

News

WSAZ Now Desk | Arrests in two separate burglary, vandalism incidents in Charleston

Updated: 2 hours ago