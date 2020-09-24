14 new coronavirus cases in Boyd County

BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - 14 new positive cases of the coronavirus have been reported in Boyd County.

According to the Boyd County Emergency Operations Center, a 101-year-old woman is among the new cases.

The new cases also include a 59-year-old, a 76-year-old, a 19-year-old, an 18-year-old, a 26-year-old, a 37-year-old, another 37-year-old, a 75-year-old, a 67-year-old, a 79-year-old, a 57-year-old, an 88-year-old and a 64-year-old.

Six people have died since the start of the outbreak.

There have been 449 positive cases.

Three people have recovered, bringing that total to 337.

