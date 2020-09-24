Advertisement

Capitol Market kicks off new donation campaign

Capitol Market announced a new donation campaign Thursday morning. The campaign is designed to help the market make up for revenue that was lost due to COVID-19.
By Chaelesse Delpleche
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Capitol Market announced a new donation campaign Thursday morning.

The #MyMarket campaign is designed to be a community-led fundraising effort. The donation program was started because of the market’s deficit in revenue. During the last year, the market has lost more than $90,000.

The loss is mainly due to a lack of fundraising events, which is how the market raises a huge chunk of their money. Events like the “Market-Mixer” had to be canceled because of COVID-19. After COVID-19 wiped out the majority of their fundraising events, officials had to come up with a new plan to bring in money.

That is where the #Mymarketing campaign comes in. It is an annual effort, but there are monthly payment options available. The levels range from $120 to $1,200 a year. Every donation level includes prizes. Seventy-five percent of all gift amounts are tax-deductible.

Following are examples of the funding levels:

Green-$120 annual gift - There is an option to give $10 monthly to meet this goal. The prize for this level is a sustainable farmer’s market bag.

Brandywine- $300 annual gift - There is an option to pay $25 monthly to meet this goal. Donors will get a coupon book full of special offers in addition to the farmer’s market bag from the previous level.

Heirloom- $600 annual gift - A $50 monthly payment option is available. Donors at this level will get a “limited release custom print” by a local artist. They will also get the market bag and coupon book from the levels before it.

Celebrity- $1,200 annual gift - A $100 monthly payment plan option is available. Donors will get a custom planter box with their name and year on it. The box will be kept in the outdoor market from April to December. They will also receive all gifts from the previous levels.

The money will go toward sustaining programs at the market, as well as upkeep of the building.

“We can continue to offer low lost rent for the vendors inside and out, so we can be able to cover their utilities,” said Nichole Green-Jenkins, executive director of the Capitol Market. “We can offer free programming like our cooking classes for seniors."

Green-Jenkins says the campaign will continue annually because the building needs to be maintained. To donate, click here.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

