Charleston Police investigating multiple break-ins
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 10:42 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Charleston Police are investigating a string of burglaries that happened Thursday morning.
Metro 911 dispatchers say the break-ins happened in the 700 block of Churchill Drive in Charleston.
More than one house was broken into, dispatchers say.
The investigation is ongoing. Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.
